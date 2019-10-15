In short
Dr Ezekiel Mupere the head of department said that said six new neonatology fellows will benefit from this programme that is fully funded by the ministry of health to basically teach these specialists all that is there about taking care of babies who are less than four weeks old.
Makerere Pediatrics Department to Strengthen Neonatal Care
