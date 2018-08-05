Makerere Perimeter Wall Construction Resumes

In short
The construction of Makerere University Perimeter wall has resumed along Bombo Road on the stretch after the Eastern gate. The perimeter wall construction project is spearheaded by Convocation, the association Makerere University alumni.
Makerere Perimeter Wall Construction Resumes5 Aug 2018, 17:40 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
