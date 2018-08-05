Blanshe Musinguzi
17:40

Makerere Perimeter Wall Construction Resumes

5 Aug 2018, 17:40 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report

In short
The construction of Makerere University Perimeter wall has resumed along Bombo Road on the stretch after the Eastern gate. The perimeter wall construction project is spearheaded by Convocation, the association Makerere University alumni.

 

Tagged with: makerere university perimeter wall construction

