Makerere Probe Committee Summons 332 Over Exam Malpractice

In short
The students date as far back as 1999 up to 2012 graduation years with majority cases, about 250 students from the College of Business and Management Sciences-CoBAMS followed by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences-CHUSS.
Makerere Probe Committee Summons 332 Over Exam Malpractice11 Jun 2018, 16:28 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Graduands during the 68th graduation ceremony this year. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.