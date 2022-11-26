In short
The University opened a two-week window to allow students who had not claimed their transcripts and certificates to do so. The arrangement also saw the University ease the criteria for obtaining academic papers by creating a one-stop center for the entire process which has been taking place at Freedom Square.
Makerere Releases Nearly 12,000 Transcripts at Public Fair
26 Nov 2022
In short
