Makerere Secures 7000 Graduation Gowns from China

In a January 8th, 2020, letter to all College and School Registrars, Masikye instructed registrars to report to the central stores to collect the gowns for the respective graduands in their respective colleges. To avoid commotion, the gowns are to be distributed to all graduands at their respective colleges, according to sources that attended the meeting.
Makerere Secures 7000 Graduation Gowns from China8 Jan 2020
Sample Graduation Booklet. The institution says it will start issuing graduation booklets this Thursday.
