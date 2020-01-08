Davidson Ndyabahika
17:51

Makerere Secures 7000 Graduation Gowns from China

8 Jan 2020, 17:50 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Breaking news
Sample Graduation Booklet. The institution says it will start issuing graduation booklets this Thursday.

Sample Graduation Booklet. The institution says it will start issuing graduation booklets this Thursday.

In short
In a January 8th, 2020, letter to all College and School Registrars, Masikye instructed registrars to report to the central stores to collect the gowns for the respective graduands in their respective colleges. To avoid commotion, the gowns are to be distributed to all graduands at their respective colleges, according to sources that attended the meeting.

 

Tagged with: Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke, the University's acting communications and international relations manager Gown Supplier Withholds Gowns Over Non-Payment Gowns crisis hits Makerere Makerere Secures 7000 Graduation Gowns from China academic registrar Alfred Masikye Namoah graduation gowns  crisis at Makerere
Mentioned: Makerere University

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.