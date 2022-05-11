In short
The university is considering using part of the funds to renovate halls of residence, staff offices, and classroom blocks that are dilapidated. Some of these structures have not been renovated for more than 15 years.
Makerere Seeks UGX 2 Billion for Centennial Celebrations
