Makerere Staff Association Leaders Ejected from Webmail

In short
In a letter addressed to Samuel Paul Mugabi, the Director Directorate for ICT Support (DICTS) the two staff leaders, say they learnt of their removal from the Makerere University webmail list on August 6, 2019 when they failed to log-in despite various attempts.
Makerere Staff Association Leaders Ejected from Webmail8 Aug 2019, 17:30 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Education Updates
REMOVED: Benet Magara (in red tie) the leader of the Senior Administrative Staff Association of Makerere University
In short
Tagged with: Associate Professor Edward Nector Mwavu interim MUASA chairperson Benet Magara, chairperson of administrative staff of makerere Samuel Paul Mugabi, the Director Makerere’s Directorate for ICT Support (DICTS)
Mentioned: Directorate for ICT Support (DICTS) Makerere Administrative Staff Association –MASA Makerere University Makerere University Academic Staff Association –MUASA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.