In short
The staff members note that several officers in the university are appointed in disregard to the laid down procedures. They also contend that the available administrative structure doesnt involve all stakeholders.
Mak Associations to Appointments Board Chairperson: Stop Unlawful Appointments
Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Muasa Chairperson, Vincent Abigaba, Chairperson MASA and Bruce Twesigye Chairperson NUEI
