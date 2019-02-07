Davidson Ndyabahika
14:56

Makerere Staff Defer Joint Assembly

7 Feb 2019, 14:56 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Associate Prof. Edward Mwavu, the interim Chairperson, Joint Staff Associations at Makerere University speaking during a Monday Joint Assembly. Davidson Ndyabahika

Associate Prof. Edward Mwavu, the interim Chairperson, Joint Staff Associations at Makerere University speaking during a Monday Joint Assembly. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Prof. Mwavu says the position to call off the Joint Staff Assembly was reached during the Joint Association Executive members meeting, at the Senior Staff Club.

 

Tagged with: associate prof. edward mwavu
Mentioned: national union of education institutions (nuei) makerere university academic staff association –muasa makerere administrative staff association (masa) edward mwavu chairperson of the national union of education institutions directorate of information technology support sarah wegosasa bruce twesigye university community makerere university council barnabas nawangwe senior staff club administrative staff association deus kamunyu muhwezi

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.