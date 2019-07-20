Davidson Ndyabahika
14:20

Makerere Staff Fights for House Allocated to Peace Centre

20 Jul 2019, 14:18 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Court Updates
One of the staff quarters at Makerere University in a sorry state

The house in question is currently occupied by Elias Nuwagaba, the former Personal Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe. Nuwagaba, who took possession of the house in his former position as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Finance and Administration, was last year dismissed by the University Appointments Board on allegations of extortion and bribery.

 

