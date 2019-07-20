Makerere Staff Fights for House Allocated to Peace Centre

In short
The house in question is currently occupied by Elias Nuwagaba, the former Personal Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe. Nuwagaba, who took possession of the house in his former position as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Finance and Administration, was last year dismissed by the University Appointments Board on allegations of extortion and bribery.
Makerere Staff Fights for House Allocated to Peace Centre20 Jul 2019, 14:18 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.