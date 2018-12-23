Makerere Staff Petition New Council Chairperson

In short
During a Saturday December 22, 2018 Magara, requested the staff at Makerere to remain calm and allow her to study the situation in the university promising to strictly enforce the rule of law at Makerere University and restore a healthy employment system.
Makerere Staff Petition New Council Chairperson23 Dec 2018, 16:11 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Education Breaking news
Petitioned: Lorna Magara, the New Makerere University Council Chairperson
