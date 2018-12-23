Davidson Ndyabahika
16:11

Makerere Staff Petition New Council Chairperson

23 Dec 2018, 16:11 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Education Breaking news
Petitioned: Lorna Magara, the New Makerere University Council Chairperson Davidson Ndyabahika

Petitioned: Lorna Magara, the New Makerere University Council Chairperson Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
During a Saturday December 22, 2018 Magara, requested the staff at Makerere to remain calm and allow her to study the situation in the university promising to strictly enforce the rule of law at Makerere University and restore a healthy employment system.

 

Tagged with: lorna magara dr. deus kamunyu muhwezi bennet magara bruce twesigye joseph kalema
Mentioned: makerere university makerere university council national union of education institutions (nuei) makerere university academic staff association –muasa makerere administrative staff association –masa

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.