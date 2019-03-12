Makerere Staff Tribunal Sitting Flops Again Over Missing Minutes

In short
Speaking to URN shortly after the Tribunal session, Advocate Innocent Okong, of Kob Advocates & Solicitors, representing Dr. Ocita expressed disappointment with the university for using delaying tactics to frustrate justice of his client by failing to produce minutes on time.
Makerere Staff Tribunal Sitting Flops Again Over Missing Minutes12 Mar 2019, 21:09 Comments 135 Views Human rights Education Court Updates
L-R: Mavis Kansime, a University Employment officer, Henry Mwebe, Director Legal affairs of Makerere and Naome Kiconco, the a University legal officer
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.