Makerere Opens Fresh Disciplinary Proceedings Against Stella Nyanzi

In short
She is facing two counts related to the use of offensive language and denting the university image, contrary to provisions of the Universitys Human Resources Manual and in total disregard of a warning dated March 6, 2017, according to Andrew Abunyang, the Makerere University Director Human Resource.
Makerere Opens Fresh Disciplinary Proceedings Against Stella Nyanzi19 Oct 2018, 18:20 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Education Report
Dr. Stella Nyanzi and her Centre for Legal Aid Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde - File Photo Login to license this image from 1$.
