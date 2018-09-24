Makerere Starts Process To Appoint Deputy Vice Chancellors

In short
Prof Ernest Okello Ogwang is currently the deputy vice chancellor academic affairs. He was elected to occupy the office in October 2013 and his five year term is supposed to end next month. Prof Bazeyo William is presently acting deputy vice chancellor finance and administration. He assumed the office in September last after then substantive officer holder Prof Barnabas Nawangwe was elected vice chancellor.
Makerere Starts Process To Appoint Deputy Vice Chancellors24 Sep 2018, 17:04 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Makerere University Main Building: The university has advertised positions for deputy vice chancellors Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.