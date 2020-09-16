In short
To treat each person, they require two units of blood meaning two donors are required for each patient, according to Kirenga, who explains that the higher the antibodies the quicker a person will be able to recover from the virus.
Makerere Starts Using Recovered Patients' Blood For Treating Covid-19
