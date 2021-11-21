In short
Allan Katende, who is pursuing a degree course in Agriculture and Rural Innovation, looks forward to owning “the largest online business store selling shoes in Kampala City. He calls this an opportunity presented to him by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns imposed since March 2020.
Makerere Student Sells Shoes Online to Beat Off COVID-19 Effects
