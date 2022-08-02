Fahad Muganga
Makerere Student Suspended for Holding Online Meeting to Plan Engagement with University Administration

2 Aug 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Makerere VC Nawangwe. Courtesy Picture

In short
In a letter dated 1st August 2022 to Namwoza, Prof Nawangwe alleged that the said student convened an online meeting which was attended by former 88th Guild aspirants, intended to push the reinstatement of the Guild leadership.

 

