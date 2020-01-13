Makerere Students Issue Ultimatum for Issuance of Graduation Gowns

One of the student demonstrators at Makerere Freedom Square where the preparations for tomorrow's graduation are on-going.

In short

The 70th graduation ceremony which is scheduled to start on Tuesday, January 14 has suffered a major setback arising out of the delayed issuance of graduation gowns to the graduands. Only 7,000 out of more than 13,000 graduands have so far been able to secure gowns, as the ceremonies draw closer.