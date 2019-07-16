In short
Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the institution's Vice Chancellor says the three were suspended pending investigations for alleged sexual harassment against female students.
Makerere Suspends Three Lecturers for Alleged Sexual Harassment
16 Jul 2019
In short
