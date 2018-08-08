Blanshe Musinguzi
Makerere Suspends Two More Students

8 Aug 2018, 10:44 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe suspended two more students Davidson Ndyabahika

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe suspended two more students

In short
This brings the number of suspended students to five. The students who were suspended yesterday are Kasim Njalira from the School of Veterinary Medicine and Derrick Obedgiu from the School of Education.

 

