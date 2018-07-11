Davidson Ndyabahika
Makerere Tennis Court Allocated to Private Developer Top story

A man playing Tennis at Makerere University Guest House Davidson Ndyabahika

KABS group of Companies is expected to take over the two functional Tennis Courts in September this year, according to a communication from the MUASA Deputy General Secretary and Head of Investment, Geoffrey Nuwagaba to staff.

 

