In short
According to the University, each government-sponsored student would then be allocated 4,500 Shillings to cover the cost of meals for each student per day starting in August 2018. But students challenged the figure and demanded that it should be revisited to 10,000 Shillings
Makerere University Urged to Maintain Students' Meals
30 May 2018
Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere Vice Chancellor interacts with Jacob Richards Opolot, the Vice Chairperson of the Education and Sports Committee of Parliament after a meeting at Makerere on Wednesday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
