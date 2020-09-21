Makerere to Start Fundraising Drives to Rebuild Iconic Ivory Tower

In short
Many who took their social media handles offered to donate money has it has been done in many other areas where such building which is seen as public or national treasures. Now, the Makerere University council during its extraordinary sitting has approved the proposal. Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the university vice-chancellor, says that upon getting the council approval they are going to put out bank accounts and other platforms where donations can be sent.
Makerere to Start Fundraising Drives to Rebuild Iconic Ivory Tower21 Sep 2020, 21:51 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.