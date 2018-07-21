Mak Researchers Invent New Body Cleansing Capsule

In short
Ben Lutwama, a second-year student at the institute says that although initially organic waste was only used to make fertilizers and animal feeds, their research conducted last year found that earthworms proved to contain the lysine protein which is good at cleansing human body organs.
Mak Researchers Invent New Body Cleansing Capsule21 Jul 2018, 13:05 Comments 117 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Some of the capsules that were unveiled at the Jinja agricultural and trade show on Friday. Login to license this image from 1$.
