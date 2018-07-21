Wambuzi Reacheal
13:06

Mak Researchers Invent New Body Cleansing Capsule

21 Jul 2018, 13:05 Comments 117 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Some of the capsules that were unveiled at the Jinja agricultural and trade show on Friday. Wambuzi Reacheal

Some of the capsules that were unveiled at the Jinja agricultural and trade show on Friday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Ben Lutwama, a second-year student at the institute says that although initially organic waste was only used to make fertilizers and animal feeds, their research conducted last year found that earthworms proved to contain the lysine protein which is good at cleansing human body organs.

 

Tagged with: makerere agricultural research institute lysine capsules cleansing human body organs earth worms vermiculture

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.