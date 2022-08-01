Makerere University Calls for Proposals to Reform Guild Electoral Processes

In short
The committee has also called for testimonials on the incidents that led to the violence during the final campaigns that culminated in the death of Bewotti Batungura 27, a student from Uganda Christian University, who was stabbed to death on 14th July 2022. The oral testimonies are to be submitted to the committee between August 1st and August 4th between 2 to 6 pm.
Makerere University Calls for Proposals to Reform Guild Electoral Processes1 Aug 2022, 08:57 Comments 121 Views Education Updates
A letter from Makerere University Council calling for stakeholders views to reform Guild Electoral Process
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.