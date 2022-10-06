In short
The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, also pointed out that while the country commemorates the significance of the past 100 years of Makerere, it is high time the institution spearheaded homegrown solutions to Uganda’s problems.
Makerere University Celebrates 100 Years With Call to Deepen Focus On Science, Research
President Yoweri Museveni was accompanied by the deputy speaker and state minister for sports to enter the freedom square
