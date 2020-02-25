In short
Early this month, Civil Division High Court Judge, Musa Sekaana issued an order, directing the Makerere University management to furnish it with the progress as per its direction, within only two weeks to prove that there was an ongoing process of selecting a substantive leader.
Makerere University Council Directs Fresh Search for Deputy Vice Chancellor Top story25 Feb 2020, 19:52 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Politics Election Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.