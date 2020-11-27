Makerere University Council Orders Fresh Search for Deputy VC

In short
The council made its decision after receiving a report from the chairperson of the university senate. Some of the issues that informed their decision included the fact that only three candidates participated in the public presentation.
Makerere University Council Orders Fresh Search for Deputy VC27 Nov 2020, 16:51 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Mak Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration contenders Prof. William Bazeyo and Prof. Anthony Mugisha Login to license this image from 1$.
