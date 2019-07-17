In short
The university identified food and accommodation allowances as a lesser priority compared to the other unfunded areas. In the changes, 285 million Shillings was diverted from the allowances vote and allocated to the dental school. Another 1. 8 billion Shillings was allocated towards equipping the Library while 1.5 billion Shillings was allocated to the renovation of toilets in the halls of residence.
Makerere University has no Money to Feed Gov't Sponsored Students
17 Jul 2019
Mentioned: Finance, Planning, Administration and Investment Committee –FPAIC Makerere University Makerere University Government Students Association (Mugosa)
