Davidson Ndyabahika
17:35

Makerere University has no Money to Feed Gov’t Sponsored Students

17 Jul 2019, 17:34 Comments 211 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Education Updates
MAK students eating food

MAK students eating food

In short
The university identified food and accommodation allowances as a lesser priority compared to the other unfunded areas. In the changes, 285 million Shillings was diverted from the allowances vote and allocated to the dental school. Another 1. 8 billion Shillings was allocated towards equipping the Library while 1.5 billion Shillings was allocated to the renovation of toilets in the halls of residence.

 

Tagged with: No Money to Feed Mak University Government Sponsored Students –Management
Mentioned: Finance, Planning, Administration and Investment Committee –FPAIC Makerere University Makerere University Government Students Association (Mugosa)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.