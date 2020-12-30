Makerere University Needs More Funds for Research - Prof. Nawangwe

In short
According to the Vice chancellor Makerere University Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe its now two year’s government providing 30 billion shillings each financial year to facilitate research and negotiations are on to see that this fund is increased to at least 50 billion.
Makerere University Needs More Funds for Research - Prof. Nawangwe30 Dec 2020, 22:50 Comments 65 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Report
In short
Tagged with: Hand water pump innovation and research
Mentioned: Makerere University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.