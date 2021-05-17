Makerere University Posts Record Number of Doctoral Graduands

In short
Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the University's Vice-Chancellor says that over the years, the highest number of PhDs conferred at a single congregation was 75. He, however, is optimistic that the increase is a positive step towards their objective of transforming Makerere into a research-led university.
Makerere University Posts Record Number of Doctoral Graduands17 May 2021, 18:06 Comments 134 Views Makerere University, University Road, Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.