Makerere University management has reconsidered a decision of having students carry out an internship, field attachments, and recess during the lockdown. The development comes a few days towards the roll-out of the programme with students and staff in the final stage of implementation.
Makerere University Reconsiders 'Virtual Internship'
28 Jul 2020
