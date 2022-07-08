In short
Based at the Makerere University Walter Reed Project (MUWRP), the researchers are joining other scientists based in the US to explore whether a strategy dubbed Block, Lock and Excise can help them defeat the virus that has so far had no vaccine despite over 30 years of research.
Makerere University Researchers Join Study to Find a Cure for HIV
8 Jul 2022
In short
Tagged with: HIV cure
Mentioned: Makerere University
