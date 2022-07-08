Flavia Nassaka
15:51

Makerere University Researchers Join Study to Find a Cure for HIV Top story

8 Jul 2022, 15:48 Comments 270 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Illustration of antibodies destroying a cell infected by a virus.

Illustration of antibodies destroying a cell infected by a virus.

In short
Based at the Makerere University Walter Reed Project (MUWRP), the researchers are joining other scientists based in the US to explore whether a strategy dubbed Block, Lock and Excise can help them defeat the virus that has so far had no vaccine despite over 30 years of research.

 

Tagged with: HIV cure
Mentioned: Makerere University

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.