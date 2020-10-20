In short
Court heard that between the month of September and October 2020 while in Kampala district, the accused persons unlawfully and negligently issued negative COVID -19 results to people who had tested positive well knowing that their actions are likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease.
Makerere University Staff Remanded Over Forged COVID-19 Results Top story20 Oct 2020, 17:59 Comments 259 Views Court Report
Tagged with: Forgery of Covid-19 results Irene Namubiru Makerere University
