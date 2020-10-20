Kukunda Judith
Makerere University Staff Remanded Over Forged COVID-19 Results Top story

20 Oct 2020, 17:59 Comments 259 Views Court Report
COVID 19 Virus

Court heard that between the month of September and October 2020 while in Kampala district, the accused persons unlawfully and negligently issued negative COVID -19 results to people who had tested positive well knowing that their actions are likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease.

 

