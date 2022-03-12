Shiphrah Kwagala
12:07

Makerere University Students, Staff to Get Laptops on Hire Purchase

12 Mar 2022, 12:06 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Science and technology Updates
Shamim Nambassa , Guild President addressing Students at the Laptop Scheme Launch at Makerere

Shamim Nambassa , Guild President addressing Students at the Laptop Scheme Launch at Makerere

In short
According to the MOU, the learners and staff will be able to purchase laptops between 2.5 Million to 5 Million Uganda Shillings depending on one’s preference.

 

Tagged with: Makerere University
Mentioned: Laptop Loan Scheme Stanbic Bank

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.