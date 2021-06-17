Kukunda Judith
18:27

Makerere University Sued for Diverting Ugx 4Bn Retirement Benefits

17 Jun 2021, 18:12 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe

In short
Through their lawyers of Acardia Advocates, the registered trustees now want a declaration that the acts of the university in remitting the contributions to NSSF is in breach of the terms of the Trust Deed.

 

Tagged with: Makerere University NSSF Registered Trustees of Makerere University Retirement Benefits Scheme

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.