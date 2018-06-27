David Rupiny
Makerere University to Honour Bilharzia Scientist Prof. Ongom

A poster announcing the inaugural Prof V. L. Omgom Memorial Public Lecture

Results of Prof Ongoms extensive studies on bilharzia, mainly in Panyagoro and Panyimur, were published in various volumes in a reputable medical journal, Transactions of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, to worldwide acclaim.

 

