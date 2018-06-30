Davidson Ndyabahika
Makerere University: We're not Admitting More Law Students

In short
Charles Ssentongo, the Deputy University academic Registrar in charge of the undergraduate admissions has advised qualifying students who missed this years admission to a Bachelor of Laws of Makerere University to wait for next academic year. Students have however vowed to drag the University to court.

 

