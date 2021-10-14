In short
Dr Lorna Magara, the Chairperson of Makerere University Council noted that one of the major challenges in handling perpetrators of sexual harassment is that the University cannot suspend implicated staff beyond three months.
Makerere University Wants Sexual Harassment Laws Revised
