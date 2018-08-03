Restaurants Need More Money to Feed Mak Students

Makerere students will pay a higher price for food than allowance that university is offering them. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

A sample of food prices in the precincts of Makerere University indicates that meals at basic restaurants cost between 3,000 and 4000 Shillings, far above the allocation by the university. The allocation is also not enough for meals at the low-end Kikoni restaurants, commonly known as kikumi-kikumi, where a meal costs 2500 Shillings.