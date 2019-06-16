In short
District Governor, Sharmila Bhatt broke the news on her Facebook post this week. She avers that the Center, which will be launched in 2020-21 will expand Rotary’s peace work in Africa. “As part of the Rotary Peace Centers growth plan, Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, has been approved as a host site for the next Rotary Peace Center,” Sharmila said.
Makerere Wins Bid to Host Rotary Peace Center Top story16 Jun 2019, 15:06 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Updates
Tagged with: District Governor Sharmila Bhatt Makerere becomes first Rotary Peace Centre in Sub-Saharan Makerere's Department of Religion and Peace Studies
Mentioned: College of Humanities and Social Sciences –CHUSS Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Centre in Ghana Rotary Peace Centre University of Nairobi-African Leadership Centre makerere university
