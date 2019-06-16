Davidson Ndyabahika
15:07

Makerere Wins Bid to Host Rotary Peace Center Top story

16 Jun 2019, 15:06 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Updates
Makerere University Main Building

Makerere University Main Building

In short
District Governor, Sharmila Bhatt broke the news on her Facebook post this week. She avers that the Center, which will be launched in 2020-21 will expand Rotary’s peace work in Africa. “As part of the Rotary Peace Centers growth plan, Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, has been approved as a host site for the next Rotary Peace Center,” Sharmila said.

 

Tagged with: District Governor Sharmila Bhatt Makerere becomes first Rotary Peace Centre in Sub-Saharan Makerere's Department of Religion and Peace Studies
Mentioned: College of Humanities and Social Sciences –CHUSS Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Centre in Ghana Rotary Peace Centre University of Nairobi-African Leadership Centre makerere university

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.