Makerere Wins Hosting Rights for Centre of Excellence

The African Research Universities Alliance ARUA has awarded Makerere University the right to host the ARUA Centre of Excellence CoE for Notions of Identity. The centre comes with 800 million shillings support to the institution.
4 Oct 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe
