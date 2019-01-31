Makerere Worried Over Future of Donor Funded Projects

In short
Isaac Ssemakadde, the legal representative of the affected staff told URN that university managers have buried their heads in the sand and resorted to propaganda about normalcy at the institution.
Makerere Worried Over Future of Donor Funded Projects31 Jan 2019, 12:14 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Dr. Sarah Ssali, the Dean of the School of Gender and Women Studies teaching a handful of students as low turn up rocks Makerere. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.