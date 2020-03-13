In short
On January 9th 2020, the DP President General, Norbert Mao issued guidelines on the party road map leading to the National Delegate’s Conference where he directed the sub-branch and branch executive committees be elected based on the party register.
Makindye DP Leaders Drag Party to Court Over Halted Polls Top story13 Mar 2020, 11:13 Comments 264 Views Court Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: DP Democratic Party Dick Lukyamuzi Elijah Kazibwe Gerald Siranda John-Mary Luberenga Makindye Ssaabagabo Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality National Delegates Conference Norbert Mao Organizing Secretary of Makindye Ssabagabo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.