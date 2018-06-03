Lubulwa Henry
10:05

Makindye Sabagabo Municipality Struggles to Dispose Garbage

3 Jun 2018, 10:05 Comments 146 Views Entebbe, Uganda Environment Health Local government Report
Garbage thrown in a trench along Kampala - Entebbe highway at Namasuba. Lubulwa Henry

Garbage thrown in a trench along Kampala - Entebbe highway at Namasuba.

In short
Waste including plastics, polythene bags, clothes and food are dumped into trenches, blocking the flow of water especially in the rainy season.

 

Tagged with: garbage dumping trenches waste management. slums
Mentioned: makindye sabagabo municipality

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.