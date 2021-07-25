Mugisha James
17:47

Makindye Woman Stabs Husband to Death in Domestic Brawl

25 Jul 2021, 17:34 Comments 255 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
ASP Luke Owoyesigyire

In short
Police preliminary findings have indicated that the trouble was started by the deceased who was drunk, allegedly tried to forcefully have sex with the suspect which she declined prompting a fight.

 

