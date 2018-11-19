Makubuya Nominated to Head Constitutional Review Commission

In short
The other members nominated to the commission include a Constitutional lawyer, Wandera Ogallo, former National Female Youth MP, Nusura Tiperu, city lawyer Paul Wanyoto Mugoya, Lillian Aber, the Chairperson National Youth Council, and Dr Diana Musoke, a law lecturer at Law Development Centre.
Makubuya Nominated to Head Constitutional Review Commission19 Nov 2018, 20:39 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: professor khiddu makubuya city lawyer paul wanyoto
Mentioned: constitutional review commission kahinda otaffire
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.