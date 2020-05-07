Malaria Cases in Apac On the Increase

In short
According to records from the district health department, in March, over 10,000 patients were tested positive for malaria compared to 7,487 in February.
Malaria Cases in Apac On the Increase7 May 2020, 11:12 Comments 126 Views Health Environment Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr Mathew Emer, the Apac DHO Malaria on the rise in Apac VHTs trained on how to handle malaria
Mentioned: Apac District Health Department
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.