Malaria Cases Surge in Luweero as Residents Abandon Mosquito Nets

In short
Luweero District Health Educator Henry Namakola explains that a study conducted in Kikyusa and Kamira sub counties found that some residents were complacent and found no need for sleeping under a mosquito net. Others, mainly farmers, were using the nets as scarecrows in their gardens, while a few others cited personal reasons for discarding the nets.
Malaria Cases Surge in Luweero as Residents Abandon Mosquito Nets15 Aug 2020, 14:11 Comments 118 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Analysis
In short
Tagged with: expectant mothers malaria cases in Luweero
Mentioned: Mosquito nets
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.