Malaria Cases Surge in Moroto as Residents Abandon Mosquito Nets

In short
‘’90% of our patients tested positive for malaria. More than five in ten of those admitted to health facilities with complicated malaria are children under the age of 5, who are particularly vulnerable to the disease,’’ said Lote.
Malaria Cases Surge in Moroto as Residents Abandon Mosquito Nets28 Apr 2022, 08:55 Comments 76 Views Moroto, Uganda Environment Health Report
In short
Mentioned: Ministry Of Health
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.